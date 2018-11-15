Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The speed limit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been lowered due to poor weather conditions.

The Turnpike says there are white-out conditions in central and western regions of Pennsylvania.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph from the Donegal Interchange (exit 91) in Westmoreland County to the Delaware River Bridge (milepost 359) in Chester County, as well as on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) to the Lehigh Valley Interchange (exit 57) in Lehigh County.

Drivers are asked to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and reminded to never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

Motorists can check Turnpike conditions at paturnpike.com.