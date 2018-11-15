Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect to see hundreds of thousands of your closest friends and neighbors at venues throughout the Golden Triangle on Friday evening as they ring in the holiday season.

There will be something for kids of all ages – including music, entertainment and food.

It’s the 58th annual Comcast Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

If you can’t find something you like, you’re just not looking.

Jeremy Waldrup, the President and CEO of the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership, says the day always begins with the lighting of several Christmas trees.

“[Friday] really kicks off at the City-County Building and the Courthouse,” says Waldrup. “We will be lighting those around 4:30 p.m., then we will kick over into Market Square.”

This is where the BNY Mellon Season of Lights Tree will be lit, officially opening the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Then, as the CEO of the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership says, that is when the real fun begins with something new.

“This year, Highmark is bringing a new laser lights show,” Waldrup said.

Of course, the old Horne’s department store tree, now known as the Highmark Unity Tree, will be in its usual spot.

But there’s even more.

“The activity really starts happening on our music stages. We have the Bank of America stage right at the Unity Tree, the Comcast Stage, and the BNY Mellon stage on Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, both with new and old music,” said Waldrup.

There’s also the EQT Jazzmasters Stage on Liberty Avenue.

Should you get cold and need a hot drink, warming stations and hot chocolate are at your service. Also, there will be 30-minute mini-concerts inside Heinz Hall, performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. All of it free for your listening pleasure. So are all of the events, except for the 30 food trucks, there you will have to shell out some cash.

“Then, of course, fireworks, who doesn’t love Zambelli Fireworks? We will close out the evening at 10 p.m.; it’s about a 25-minute show. So every kid will get their fill of fireworks for the rest of the season,” said Waldrup.

Of course, Santa will be getting around, making sure kids of all ages are on their best behavior. And for the naughty older ones, the city will have extra police officers making the rounds.