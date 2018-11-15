Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Route 857 near Collier Road in Georges Township.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed a vehicle and an Albert Gallatin Area School District school bus got into a crash, then the bus crashed into a utility pole. Further details on the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

Emergency crews were still on the scene just after 5 p.m.

One person was transported. It is unclear if that person was in the vehicle or on the school bus.

