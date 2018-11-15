SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Sex Abuse, Jeffrey Thomas Phipps, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia judge has sentenced a man to between 165 years and 655 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys.

News outlets report 47-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Phipps was sentenced last month following his September conviction of sexual assault and abuse. Authorities say Phipps sexually abused two brothers, now age 6 and 10, in 2016 and 2017.

jeffrey thomas phipps Man Faces Up To 655 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Children

(Photo Credit: West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Tuesday that the Tennessee native denied the charges. The boys testified about sex acts during a four-day trial.

Authorities say Phipps abused the boys while their mother was living at a Charleston home owned by a woman in his care.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s