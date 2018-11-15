Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been an icy day in Western Pennsylvania.

Depending where you are, you’ve seen freezing rain, sleet, snow and even rain. But the wintry blast will extend into the overnight hours.

The Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for much of the day has now been extended to 1 a.m. Friday by the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisory extended thru 1 AM. Winter Storm Warning continues thru late tngt. Most areas are seeing snow. Any remaining wintry mix expected to chg to snow this eve. You can track the snow on NWS Pittsburgh radar here https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY. pic.twitter.com/fyG44vCS92 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 16, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning for places like Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says conditions through the evening are transitioning over to snow.

“We’re starting to see most of the area transition over to snow showers as the entirety of the atmosphere column begins to cool to and below the freezing mark, which will sustain snow showers in most locations moving forward,” he said.

The snow will continue through the evening, and finally begin to break up around midnight.

“There’s still going to be flakes flying in the area, but they’re going to become more hit and miss for probably about an hour of two,” said Verszyla. “Then, at 3 o’clock in the morning, it’s still showing that things are going to shut off pretty quickly. At 7 a.m. [Friday] morning, no precip in the area, just cloudy skies.”

But you may have to brush a coating of white stuff off your car in the morning.

As for how much we can expect. Verszyla says most of the area will get an inch or two.

“Over the course of the next several hours, I think most places are fair game to see at least an inch, maybe two in spots, most of that is going to be on grassy areas given the fact that a lot of roadways have been treated and are wet,” he said. “As some of that snow falls, it’s likely to melt and mix in on contact, so it’ll be at least initially difficult for anything to accumulate on roads.”

Areas around Interstate 80 could get two-and-a half inches, and three to four inches could fall in the areas where the Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.