PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many in western Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of freezing rain today.

Rain turned to ice in many areas, which caused several crashes and severely slowed down the morning commute.

In Hopewell, Beaver County, freezing rain fell throughout the morning hours.

While the roads were mostly wet, ice formed on the trees, cars, power lines and street signs.

“I’d rather be in Florida, where it’s nice and warm,” Terry Burrell said.

While dreaming of Florida might help you get through the winter weather blues, you might as well accept reality that this isn’t going away any time soon.

For some, this morning’s weather was bearable.

“I don’t want to deal with the winter weather, but it’s not too bad out,” said Mars resident Chris Pillage.

Others encountered some struggles.

“It sucks,” one man said. “I spent 15 minutes scraping the car. Wasn’t thrilled.”

Meghan Schiller’s Report:

Many in Upper Saint Clair expressed the same feelings about this first blast of winter weather.

“The older I get the more I hate it,” Bill Hilton said. “I keep threatening to move south but every year I’m still here.”

“It’s bad, but we’re due. It’s getting to be winter,” Jennifer John said.

Temperatures have been hovering at or slightly above the freezing mark. Motorists are being urged to stay safe on the roads.