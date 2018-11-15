Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOGRANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A number of West Virginia University students were placed on interim suspension Thursday in connection to an incident that happened at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house on Saturday.

Officials say a 22-year-old WVU student from Uniontown fell down the stairs of the frat house while visiting with his fellow brothers and was rendered unconscious. Fraternity members called 911 and the student was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, University Police found that more than two hours passed after the student fell before fraternity members called 911.

The University says officials felt compelled to issue individual interim suspensions and place the SAE chapter as a whole on interim suspension based on the evidence found concerning that two-hour period of time.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon national office was also notified and issued a cease and desist notice to the chapter.

Students and the fraternity may appeal the interim suspension.

“We are a family here at West Virginia University. I am deeply disappointed in the apparent actions and inactions of these students, and the decisions that were made,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a statement. “As our investigation moves ahead, we remain very concerned about [the student]’s condition. He will continue to be in our prayers.”

The University says additional students may face disciplinary action.

The incident did not happen at an organized fraternity event.