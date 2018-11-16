Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of warming centers have opened throughout the region to serve those without power.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP
West Deer Township’s three fire companies have set up warming centers at their stations. They expect to be in operation until at least 4 p.m. Friday, but will remain open as necessary and as staffing is available.
West Deer Fire Company #1
1520 Saxonburg Boulevard
Tarentum, PA 15084
West Deer Fire Company #2
2163 Saxonburg Boulevard
Cheswick, PA 15024
West Deer Fire Company #3
4372 Gibsonia Road
Gibsonia, PA 15044
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
The Harvest Community Church will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday.
Harvest Community Church
143 Reed Road
Kittanning, PA 16201
BUTLER COUNTY
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP
Cranberry Township EMS Station
20727 Rt. 19
Cranberry Township VFC’s Haine School Fire Station
1679 Haine School Rd.
Municipal Center
2525 Rochester Rd.
MISC.
Warming stations are available at the Connonquenessing, Middlesex Township and Herman fire stations.
The Butler YMCA is also offering free showers to county residents. No membership is required.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Shenango Township Building
1000 Willowbrook Road
New Castle, PA 16101