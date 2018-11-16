Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of warming centers have opened throughout the region to serve those without power.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP

West Deer Township’s three fire companies have set up warming centers at their stations. They expect to be in operation until at least 4 p.m. Friday, but will remain open as necessary and as staffing is available.

West Deer Fire Company #1

1520 Saxonburg Boulevard

Tarentum, PA 15084

West Deer Fire Company #2

2163 Saxonburg Boulevard

Cheswick, PA 15024

West Deer Fire Company #3

4372 Gibsonia Road

Gibsonia, PA 15044

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

The Harvest Community Church will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday.

Harvest Community Church

143 Reed Road

Kittanning, PA 16201

BUTLER COUNTY

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP

Cranberry Township EMS Station

20727 Rt. 19

Cranberry Township VFC’s Haine School Fire Station

1679 Haine School Rd.

Municipal Center

2525 Rochester Rd.

MISC.

Warming stations are available at the Connonquenessing, Middlesex Township and Herman fire stations.

The Butler YMCA is also offering free showers to county residents. No membership is required.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Shenango Township Building

1000 Willowbrook Road

New Castle, PA 16101