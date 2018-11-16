SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands without power due to winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of warming centers have opened throughout the region to serve those without power.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP

West Deer Township’s three fire companies have set up warming centers at their stations. They expect to be in operation until at least 4 p.m. Friday, but will remain open as necessary and as staffing is available.

West Deer Fire Company #1
1520 Saxonburg Boulevard
Tarentum, PA 15084

West Deer Fire Company #2
2163 Saxonburg Boulevard
Cheswick, PA 15024

West Deer Fire Company #3
4372 Gibsonia Road
Gibsonia, PA 15044

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

The Harvest Community Church will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday.

Harvest Community Church
143 Reed Road
Kittanning, PA 16201

BUTLER COUNTY

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP

Cranberry Township EMS Station
20727 Rt. 19

Cranberry Township VFC’s Haine School Fire Station
1679 Haine School Rd.

Municipal Center
2525 Rochester Rd.

MISC.
Warming stations are available at the Connonquenessing, Middlesex Township and Herman fire stations.

The Butler YMCA is also offering free showers to county residents. No membership is required.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Shenango Township Building
1000 Willowbrook Road
New Castle, PA 16101

