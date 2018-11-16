PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Banh Mi & Ti

Topping the list is Banh Mi & Ti. Located at 4502 Butler St. in Central Lawrenceville, the Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea and more, is the highest rated cafe in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.

Its signature banh mi sandwich, The Viet Special, includes homemade mayo, pâté, pork roll, ham and head cheese. Other items on the menu include rice bowls, Vietnamese coffee (Cafe du Monde brand) and sugar cane juice.

2. Tazza D’oro

Next up is Highland Park’s Tazza D’oro, situated at 1125 N. Highland Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers coffee, baked goods and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The cafe is committed to purchasing its ingredients, food and milk from local, independent businesses and Western Pennsylvania farmers. The menu changes with the seasons and includes a variety of pastries and paninis. Read more about its food partnerships here.

3. Zeke’s Coffee

East Liberty’s Zeke’s Coffee, located at 6015 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and coffee shop 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews.

In addition to its wide selection of coffee, Zeke’s is now roasting Brazil Cerrado beans, which offer a slightly nutty, full-flavored cup with a dark chocolate undertone and a creamy texture, according to its website.

4. Pitaland

Pitaland, a bakery and cafe in Brookline, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 620 Brookline Blvd. to see for yourself.

Try the Lebanese chopped salad, with freshly cut romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish, sumac, mint and parsley. It’s tossed with pita chips in a lemon vinaigrette. The pita pies also include vegetarian options like the spinach pie with garlic, onion, lemon and olive oil. Check out the rest of the menu here.

5. Bar Marco

Over in the Strip District you’ll find Bar Marco, which has earned four stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and cafe at 2216 Penn Ave.

For brunch, try the seasonal risotto with a fried egg on top. For dinner, check out the gnocchi sardi with sausage ragu, San Marzano tomatoes and pecorino. See the menus here.

6. Pear and the Pickle, Cafe & Market

Finally, there’s the Pear and the Pickle, Cafe & Market, a Troy Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews. Stop by 1800 Rialto St. to hit up the eatery the next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

The cafe features seasonally inspired salads, soups, sandwiches and freshly baked goods. There are traditional bodega-style egg sandwiches served all day and a rotating selection of Stumptown coffee through a full-service espresso program and retail cold brew line, according to its website. This spot also offers a Saturday Supper series periodically throughout the year.