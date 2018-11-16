Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Five people were injured in a head-on collision involving a bus in Coraopolis on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Island Avenue and Ewing Road.

Port Authority of Allegheny County officials say a bus on the 21 Coraopolis route was traveling outbound when it got into a crash with a pickup truck. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Four passengers, the bus driver and the pickup truck driver were all transported to a local hospital.

According to Port Authority, the pickup truck driver suffered a leg injury and the four passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was transported as a precaution.

The crash is under investigation.

