PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection with three bank robberies this month was arrested while allegedly attempting to rob a fourth.

According to the FBI, Dylan Poole, 24, of McCandless was arrested at a PNC Bank in Latrobe on Thursday.

Poole was found to be in possession of a note which read, “I have a gun this is a robbery empty the drawer no funny business no one gets hurt.”

Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that Poole had used similar notes in three other bank robberies this month.

The first incident happened on Nov. 8, at the WesBanco Bank in McCandless. Poole handed the teller a note and got away with $2,030.

The second incident happened on Nov. 9, at a PNC Bank in Donegal. Poole handed the teller a note which said, “I have a gun empty all your 100s, 50s, 20s from the drawer. No funny business and no one gets hurt.”

Poole fled the bank with almost $2,400, but left the note behind.

On Nov. 13, Poole approached a teller at the First National Bank in Wexford. Again, he had a note, which said, “This is a robbery empty the drawer I have a gun that I don’t want to use no funny business no one gets hurt.”

The teller handed Poole $1,028 and he fled. Once again, he left the note behind.

While reviewing surveillance footage of the Nov. 13 incident, police observed a vehicle, which was registered to Poole.

On Thursday, police set up surveillance of his home and followed him to the PNC Bank in Latrobe. When he entered the bank, he was arrested.

Inside his vehicle, police found money which was stolen in the Nov. 13 incident.

Poole is now scheduled for a detention hearing on Nov. 20. If convicted in the case, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.