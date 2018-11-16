Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Spock

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Spock first came to Animal Friends after being rescued as a stray. While he can be quite shy at first, this mellow guy warms up to people once he gets to know them. Spock is friendly and will seek out attention from those he is comfortable with. His favorite toys include teasers on strings and laser lights. Does this handsome guy sound like the missing piece to your family? Contact an Adoption Counselor at Animal Friends to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Spock, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Saundra & Rusty

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am 11-years-old. I don’t understand why my family left me behind when they moved. I have made some friends here at Orphans of the Storm, and love it when the volunteers come in to spend time with me. The staff treats me so kindly, too. When they rub my head, I purr and purr. It makes me feel like I am not all alone.

My dream is to find a loving home with a family who will love me forever. And even though I am not a bouncy wild little kitten I still love to play and have fun!

Saundra is a very sweet cat, good with other cats, house trained, spayed and up to date on her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Saundra, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rusty is a very handsome Boxer mix. He likes to play, and take walks with the volunteers in the field.

Rusty is very fun and loving. He is very clean in his kennel. He can be shy with new people, at first.

Rusty is so eager for a home. Please click on his video!

To find out more about how to adopt Rusty, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

