PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
PIAA Class 6A
First Round
Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7
North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21
PIAA Class 5A
First Round
Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14
West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28
PIAA Class 4A
First Round
Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Pottsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 10
PIAA Class 3A
First Round
Sharon 23, Grove City 6
PIAA Class 2A
First Round
South Side 26, Charleroi 21
Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0
