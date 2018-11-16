Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA Class 6A

First Round

Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7

North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21

PIAA Class 5A

First Round

Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14

West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28

PIAA Class 4A

First Round

Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Pottsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 10

PIAA Class 3A

First Round

Sharon 23, Grove City 6

PIAA Class 2A

First Round

South Side 26, Charleroi 21

Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)