SEVERE WEATHER ALERTSome flakes lingering after icy day of wintry mix.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Interstate 70, Local TV, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAYSVILLE (KDKA) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at mile marker 1 around 4 a.m.

i70 east tractor trailer crash Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes I 70 Eastbound

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

All eastbound lanes are blocked from the West Virginia line through Claysville. Traffic is being diverted at Elm Grove.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s