CLAYSVILLE (KDKA) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at mile marker 1 around 4 a.m.
All eastbound lanes are blocked from the West Virginia line through Claysville. Traffic is being diverted at Elm Grove.
We FINALLY got a closer look at the tractor trailer crash on 70 east between West Alexander & Claysville in Washington County. You can still see the semi smoking. It’s overturned and looks like 70 east will be closed for a while. Traffic is backed up for miles.@kdka #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/d1ZunVv2ZO
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 16, 2018
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.
