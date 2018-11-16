Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Daya, Joe Gruschecky and more will perform at a “Concert for The Tree of Life” in December.

The concert will take place at Stage AE on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.

The performance line-up includes Daya, Jorma Kaukonen, Low Cut Connie, Joe Grushecky, Sean Rowe, special guest Michael Glabicki, and more artists that have not yet been announced.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund.

Tickets cost $25 and will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of six tickets per customer.