MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University has suspended a fraternity and several students after a student fell while visiting a fraternity house.

Many questions remain regarding just what happened to 22-year-old David Rusko, of Uniontown, Pa., inside the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house on Nov. 10, but the school says this much is clear.

“Mr. Rusko fell down the steps and there was a period of time of about two hours before 911 was called,” Corey Farris, WVU Dean of Students, said.

When help finally did arrive, the WVU senior was rushed to Ruby Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“If this were to happen at home, I certainly know that I, if I saw someone fall, that I’d call 911 to get help right away,” Farris said. “From a university perspective, we knew we had to take some quick action.”

Several members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon have been suspended in the wake of the incident. The fraternity is under interim suspension as well.

“When you’re not holding yourself accountable, when you’re not holding your peers accountable, we will hold you accountable,” Farris said.

KDKA-TV News has reached out to Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national headquarters for comment on the incident and are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, this week a candlelight vigil was held on campus for Rusko’s recovery.

“I hope it brings comfort for them to know that not just me but lots of people on this campus are holding him high in our prayers. It’s just a terrible thing,” Farris said.

Rusko remains in Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.