PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in Swissvale over the weekend is now in custody.

Allegheny County Police said early Friday afternoon that 15-year-old Jamour Hillard surrendered himself to police with his attorney and was sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Hillard is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in the leg.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Hillard is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery and weapons violations.