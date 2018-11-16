SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands without power due to winter storm
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Synagogue Shooting, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at UPMC released an update on the conditions of the two Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims who remain in their care Friday afternoon.

They say a 70-year-old male patient, Daniel Leger, is now receiving care at a UPMC inpatient rehabilitation unit. Leger suffered a gunshot wound to the torso that involved major organs in his abdomen. He underwent two surgeries after the shooting.

daniel leger UPMC: 1 Synagogue Shooting Victim Moved To Inpatient Rehab Unit, 1 Remains Stable

Daniel Leger (Photo Provided)

Leger is a nurse and a chaplain at UPMC who was scheduled to lead a service at the Tree of Life Synagogue the morning of the shooting.

A 40-year-old male police officer, Timothy Matson, remains under UPMC’s care in stable condition. Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s