PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at UPMC released an update on the conditions of the two Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims who remain in their care Friday afternoon.

They say a 70-year-old male patient, Daniel Leger, is now receiving care at a UPMC inpatient rehabilitation unit. Leger suffered a gunshot wound to the torso that involved major organs in his abdomen. He underwent two surgeries after the shooting.

Leger is a nurse and a chaplain at UPMC who was scheduled to lead a service at the Tree of Life Synagogue the morning of the shooting.

A 40-year-old male police officer, Timothy Matson, remains under UPMC’s care in stable condition. Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.