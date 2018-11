Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in East Allegheny on Saturday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire broke out just after 5 p.m. at a home on Suismon Street near Turtle Way.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

