Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An accident on Low Hill Road early Saturday morning claimed the life of a driver.

Carl Caltuna, of Denbo, Pa., was traveling northbound when he lost control and struck a tree near 590 Low Hill Road in Brownsville, Pa.

Caltuna, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. He was the only one in his car.

The accident is under investigation by Centerville Boro Police.