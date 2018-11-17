Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A fire broke out at a senior apartment building in the Hill District on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Towers on Dinwiddie Street.

Eunice Bradberry lives on the second floor of the building and says the fire started three doors down from her apartment.

“When I opened up the door, it was nothing but black smoke and some fire. I closed the door and went to my balcony because that’s where I needed to be until the fire department came and knocked on my door,” she said.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuated residents were sent to the Zone 2 Police station.

