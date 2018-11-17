WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIPSClick here to watch the WPIAL championships!
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A fire broke out at a senior apartment building in the Hill District on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Towers on Dinwiddie Street.

Eunice Bradberry lives on the second floor of the building and says the fire started three doors down from her apartment.

“When I opened up the door, it was nothing but black smoke and some fire. I closed the door and went to my balcony because that’s where I needed to be until the fire department came and knocked on my door,” she said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuated residents were sent to the Zone 2 Police station.

