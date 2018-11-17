Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — A man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Munhall on Saturday afternoon.

Munhall Police and paramedics were sent to a home on Louise Street near East 14th Avenue around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Miranda Grimm-Gilarski, of Homestead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say around the same time that the shooting was reported, 20-year-old Darion Abel drove into the Munhall Police parking lot, approached an officer and said he was there to turn himself in.

According to a criminal complaint, when the officer asked what Abel was turning himself in for, Abel said, “Murder. I just shot my girlfriend 17 times.” He also allegedly told the officer the weapon was on the front seat in his car.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found several holes in the floor underneath Grimm-Gilarski’s body and projectiles were recovered from the basement duct work, which police say indicates that some of the rounds were fired directly into Grimm-Gilarski while she was lying on the ground.

When officers interviewed Abel, he said he and Grimm-Gilarski had been in a relationship for the past year and on various occasions during their relationship, they assaulted one another.

Police were called during one incident that happened on Oct. 30.

Abel allegedly told officers he received a notice in the mail Saturday requiring him to appear in court in connection to the alleged assault. Abel became upset, called Grimm-Gilarski and the two began to argue.

According to the criminal complaint, Abel then retrieved a 9mm pistol, loaded it and drove to Grimm-Gilarski’s home, all while continuing to argue on the phone with her. Abel allegedly told police once he arrived, he walked to her front door and, upon realizing it was locked, kicked the door in and went inside.

Abel told police he found Grimm-Gilarski in the living room. He said she put her hand up and said “no,” and Abel told police he only remembers hearing a bang next. The next thing he remembered was leaving the house with the gun empty.

He then drove back to his apartment before driving to the Munhall Police Station.

Police say Abel told them he has never carried the weapon outside his house before.

Abel is facing charges of criminal homicide, burglary and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

Grimm-Gilarski’s sister set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs. Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/miranda-lynn-grimm-gilarskis-funeral