PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Cheyenne Martin Foundation were getting into the Thanksgiving spirit on Saturday, giving out free turkeys to the Pittsburgh community.

Omega Psi Phi held its 25th annual Turkey Basket Giveaway, giving away approximately 500 baskets at the fraternity center on Meadow Street in Larimer on the East End.

“We understand there are families who want to provide, and unfortunately, they may struggle to do so,” Omega Psi Phi President Darian Grant said. “We make it our priority to try to minimize that worry and stress by assisting those families with a holiday meal.”

The Omega Psi Phi baskets included frozen turkeys along with side dishes in a combination of stuffing mix, canned vegetables, yams, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese mix, cranberry sauce and cake mix.

The Cheyenne Martin Foundation’s 4th annual Feed A Family Turkey Giveaway was held at the Thelma Lovett YMCA on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

L.A.-based entrepreneur Martin returned to Pittsburgh to sponsor the 250 turkey drive giveaway the charity also gave away a 40′ smart flat screen TV via raffle tickets given with the turkeys.

“This is very exciting for me to come home to Pittsburgh and do what I can to brighten some faces with smiles this holiday,” said Martin. “Almost everyone from our community knows what it means to struggle, so I honestly believe it is both a blessing and responsibility to have the opportunity to give back.”

The Cheyenne Martin Foundation is devoted to doing their best to make the world a better place. This focus is especially revealed in the Pittsburgh Charity work dedicated to impacting the lives of women who are seeing hard times due to very real economic or social disadvantages.