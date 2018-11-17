WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIPSClick here to watch the WPIAL championships!
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a domestic altercation in a South Fayette Township neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman shot her boyfriend in the leg at a residence in the 1000 block of Lakemont Drive in South Fayette Township.

Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA

At approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired and yelling. Responders found the man with two grazing, non life-threatening wounds, and a female reporting injuries as well.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to be treated and released. The female is in custody. The investigation continues, but charges are expected to be filed.

