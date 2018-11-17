Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Charles Bassey had 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Desean Murray’s dunk with 63 seconds left gave Western Kentucky the lead for good as the Hilltoppers beat West Virginia 63-57 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Western Kentucky (3-1), which has won three in a row after a season-opening loss at then-No. 25 Washington, will play UCF in the championship game Sunday.

There were five lead changes and five ties in the second half, the last of which was broken when Murray took a pass from Josh Anderson on the left block and threw down a two-handed dunk that made it 59-57. West Virginia went 0 for 2 from the field with a turnover in the final minute, while Jared Savage and Murray each made to foul shots to seal it.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points, Anderson scored 12 and Savage 11 for WKU. Murray, who was called for two fouls early in each half, finished with five points, on 1-of-3 shooting, and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Esa Ahmad led the Mountaineers (1-2) with 12 points and James Bolden scored 10.

The Hilltoppers outscored WVU 27-15 from the free-throw line.

