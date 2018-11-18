SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands Still Without Power After Thursday Night's Storms
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downtown Pittsburgh, Duquesne Club, Fox, Humane Animal Rescue, Local TV, PA Game Commission

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A gray fox that was captured on the rooftop of a downtown building earlier this year was released into the wild on Wednesday.

Animal control was called to the Duquesne Club on Oct. 25 after the club noticed the fox on the roof of their building. A team took their time trying to tame the quickly moving, fully-mature fox who was later transferred to the Wildlife Center at Humane Animal Rescue.

RELATED STORY: Fox Rescued From Duquesne Club Rooftop

The fox was fully evaluated and released in cooperation with the PA Game Commission to reintegrate with its natural habitat.

“He was found on the roof of the Duquesne Club,” says Katie Kefalos, the manager of the Wildlife Center at Humane Animal Rescue. “He’s in good condition. We gave him a full medical examination and there’s nothing wrong with him.”

During the fox’s stay at the Wildlife Center, the animal was placed in a spacious outdoor enclosure where human interaction was limited, in order to lessen stress.

According to Humane Animal Rescue, they have cared for more than a dozen foxes this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s