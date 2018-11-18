Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A gray fox that was captured on the rooftop of a downtown building earlier this year was released into the wild on Wednesday.

Animal control was called to the Duquesne Club on Oct. 25 after the club noticed the fox on the roof of their building. A team took their time trying to tame the quickly moving, fully-mature fox who was later transferred to the Wildlife Center at Humane Animal Rescue.

RELATED STORY: Fox Rescued From Duquesne Club Rooftop

The fox was fully evaluated and released in cooperation with the PA Game Commission to reintegrate with its natural habitat.

“He was found on the roof of the Duquesne Club,” says Katie Kefalos, the manager of the Wildlife Center at Humane Animal Rescue. “He’s in good condition. We gave him a full medical examination and there’s nothing wrong with him.”

During the fox’s stay at the Wildlife Center, the animal was placed in a spacious outdoor enclosure where human interaction was limited, in order to lessen stress.

According to Humane Animal Rescue, they have cared for more than a dozen foxes this year.