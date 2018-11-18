Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says an inmate has been found unresponsive at a jail in Ohio and has died.

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon said in a release that 37-year-old Joseph Breeze was found unresponsive at the county jail in Mansfield about 11 a.m. Saturday after another inmate told correctional officers that something was wrong with Breeze

Sheldon says correctional officers and medical staff administered treatment and Breeze was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the cause of Breeze’s cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Sheldon said Breeze was jailed Aug. 27 on a felony warrant charging probation violation. Court records don’t indicate an attorney for Breeze.

Sheldon says the investigation into Breeze’s death is continuing.

