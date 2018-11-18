Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say an Altoona man stomped on a puppy’s head, killing it, then punched a police officer in the face.

Officers were sent to a home on 5th Street in Altoona on Tuesday night for a report of an injured animal.

At the scene, they found a 1-and-a-half-month-old chihuahua puppy with a severe head injury.

According to police, 25-year-old Richard Jukes Jr. stomped on the puppy’s head, which caused the severe trauma and ultimately killed the dog.

When officers tried to interview Jukes about the incident, Jukes allegedly punched a police officer in the face.

Jukes was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police say the chihuahua puppy was completely flea-infested, and the Central PA Humane Society removed eight other flea-infested pets, three dogs and five cats, from the home.

Children, Youth and Families services were also called to the residence because three young children — ages 4, 6 and 9 — were living in the flea-infested home.

Two other residents — 28-year-old Stacy Friday and 30-year-old Stephanie Obssuth — were also arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children and animal cruelty.