8 Flea-Infested Animals, 3 Young Children Removed From Home
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say an Altoona man stomped on a puppy’s head, killing it, then punched a police officer in the face.

Officers were sent to a home on 5th Street in Altoona on Tuesday night for a report of an injured animal.

At the scene, they found a 1-and-a-half-month-old chihuahua puppy with a severe head injury.

According to police, 25-year-old Richard Jukes Jr. stomped on the puppy’s head, which caused the severe trauma and ultimately killed the dog.

Richard Jukes Jr. (Photo Credit: Altoona Police Department – Altoona, PA/Facebook)

Richard Jukes Jr. (Photo Credit: Altoona Police Department – Altoona, PA/Facebook)

When officers tried to interview Jukes about the incident, Jukes allegedly punched a police officer in the face.

Jukes was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police say the chihuahua puppy was completely flea-infested, and the Central PA Humane Society removed eight other flea-infested pets, three dogs and five cats, from the home.

Children, Youth and Families services were also called to the residence because three young children — ages 4, 6 and 9 — were living in the flea-infested home.

Two other residents — 28-year-old Stacy Friday and 30-year-old Stephanie Obssuth — were also arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children and animal cruelty.

