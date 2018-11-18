Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds hosted a fundraiser for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting Sunday.

More than 60 local soccer clubs and organizations took part in soccer matches at Highmark Stadium for the “Peace on the Pitch” event.

A 50/50 raffle and an auction were just a few of the ways they raised money.

“We had this t-shirt that we sold today, the Stronger Than Hate t-shirt. They were all donated by Adidas. One hundred percent of the proceeds go towards the victims as well,” Highmark Stadium general manager Kevin Johnston said.

Proceeds from the concessions also benefited the victims.

All proceeds and donations will be split between the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

More than 1,000 people attended.