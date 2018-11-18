Ryan Mayer

Since the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson two weeks ago, there have been several names floated as potential replacements. Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that list includes a former Secretary of State.

According to the report, general manager John Dorsey wants to bring in former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to interview for the job. The news comes a week after Dorsey stated that he would be open to interviewing a woman for the vacancy.

The 64-year-old Rice is a lifelong Browns fan and has been involved in football at the collegiate level since 2013 when she was made one of the initial members of the College Football Playoff Committee. She served with the committee from 2013-2016 before becoming the chair person of the commission on college basketball that recommended multiple changes to the sport’s structure earlier this year.

If the Browns were to follow through on interviewing Rice for the job, she would become the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job. There are three women currently serving on coaching staffs in the league. Kathryn Smith, a quality control assistant for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders strength coach Kelsey Martinez and San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers.

According to the report, the interview process could also lead to Rice joining the team in a consulting role if she doesn’t get the job as head coach.