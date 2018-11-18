Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to avenge last year’s two losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars when they face them on Sunday.

Saturday night, Steelers fans united right across the river from the TIAA Bank Field.

It was a sea of black and gold at River City Brewing Company. Some fans were locals, some made the trip from Pittsburgh and one fan came all the way from Germany.

Adrian Jackson is currently serving in the Air Force and is stationed in Germany, but he took advantage of his leave to meet up with his family and go to a Steelers game.

“I was looking just to come home for Thanksgiving, spend it with the family, and it just so happened the Steelers were playing the Jaguars. My sister lives here not far away in Orlando,” Jackson said.

Jackson is from a military family — both his father and brother served — and they’re all diehard Steelers fans.

“You would not believe, this is great. It is awesome. It’s been a while since we’ve all been together as a family and he made that happen and we’re thankful for it,” Jackon’s father said.

“Doing this is the first time the full family’s been able to go to a game. This is pretty awesome,” Jackson’s brother said.

“Sometimes we have deployment, sometimes we have other calls of duty, but this opportunity opened up for us and I was just like, let’s make this happen,” Jackson said.

More than 1,000 fans packed River City Brewing Company on Saturday night, all hoping for a Steelers win on Sunday in Jacksonville.