SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) – State Police in Somerset County are investigating an incident where a cow was taken from a local farm and killed on the side of the road.

Authorities say that a 1,500 pound Holstein cow was taken from Pennwood Farms in Berlin on Nov. 17.

According to police, the cow was taken from the farm and killed on the side of Sugar Grove School Road between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

In a report filed by police, the suspects sliced the cows throat and butchered the animal, removing the hindquarters, front shoulders and ear tags.

The suspects left the animal and then fled the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact PSP Somerset at 814-445-4101.

A possible reward is available for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.