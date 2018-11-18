SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands Still Without Power After Thursday Night's Storms
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) – Police are looking for two women who stole money from a Tractor Supply store in Somerset County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two females approached a clerk and asked for money at the Tractor Supply on North Center Avenue in Somerset Township.

A police report says that the incident occurred on Nov. 16 at approximately 4 p.m.

Authorities say that the females asked for different denominations of money and left the store with $710.00.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact PSP Somerset at 814-4454104.

