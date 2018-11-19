Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A threat was found written in Canon-McMillan High School on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from a school, a written threat about “shooting up the school” was found in a high school restroom around 2:30 p.m.

The North Strabane Township Police Department was called to investigate.

The School District says police found no credibility to the threat.

A statement was sent to parents and guardians in the school district to inform them of the incident.

Further details have not been released.