Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Fayette County was irate after finding out a loved one was buried in the wrong cemetery plot.

After what felt like an eternity for a grieving family, the body of Norma Suba, was finally moved to her final resting spot. However, Autumn Kubina-Workman said getting here didn’t come easy.

“I was really really distraught. Heartbroken that someone could be that careless to not pay attention to where they’re putting someone’s loved one at,” Kubina-Workman said.

Funeral services for Autumn’s grandmother were on Saturday and she was buried at LaFayette Memorial Park in Grindstone, Fayette County. She was was buried at LaFayette Memorial Park early in the afternoon.

“My brother stayed behind to see. They put my grandmother in the wrong spot,” Kubina-Workman said.

She was buried on the opposite end of the cemetery. She was supposed to be buried next to her husband. The family thought the cemetery would fix the problem that same day. Autumn said she came back to the plot to find plywood covering her grandmother’s vault and the flowers from her funeral were missing.

“I know they didn’t know my family. They didn’t know my grandmother but she was a great person,” Kubina-Workman said. “All we wanted was an apology of some kind of from the corporate office saying we are sorry.”

Instead, LaFayette Memorial Park’s spokesperson released this statement saying in part: “In this instance, we have fallen short of our standards. The matter has been addressed and we want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones.”

“I don’t think anyone wishes this for their family member,” Kubina-Workman said.

Now that Norma’s body is in her now final resting spot, the flowers have been placed on her grave and her relatives can finally grieve with peace of mind.

The family said LaFayette is reimbursing the them $300. That is the extra fee to bury a loved one on a Saturday.