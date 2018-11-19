Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A military father surprised his three young daughters at Monday night’s Pittsburgh Penguins game.

Sgt. Daniel Lehman has been deployed in Kuwait for the past year.

During intermission at the Penguins game, Lehman’s wife and three daughters were chosen to solve a rebus puzzle.

As they were trying to solve the puzzle, Penguins in-arena host Celina Pompeani said someone was going to offer them some help and told them to turn around as Lehman approached.

The crowd gave Lehman a standing ovation as he hugged his daughters.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the tweet below:

How about a heart-warming moment during the intermission? ❤️ Sgt. Daniel Lehman, recently back from Kuwait, surprised his three girls at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/eh9pE6WH9n — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 20, 2018

Lehman’s wife was in on the surprise. She posted a photo with her three daughters in the car a few hours before the game, saying, “We’ll have one more with us on the way home from the game!”