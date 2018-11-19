  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Lehman, Local TV, Military, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A military father surprised his three young daughters at Monday night’s Pittsburgh Penguins game.

Sgt. Daniel Lehman has been deployed in Kuwait for the past year.

During intermission at the Penguins game, Lehman’s wife and three daughters were chosen to solve a rebus puzzle.

As they were trying to solve the puzzle, Penguins in-arena host Celina Pompeani said someone was going to offer them some help and told them to turn around as Lehman approached.

The crowd gave Lehman a standing ovation as he hugged his daughters.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the tweet below:

Lehman’s wife was in on the surprise. She posted a photo with her three daughters in the car a few hours before the game, saying, “We’ll have one more with us on the way home from the game!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s