PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman vacationing in Mexico disappeared seven days ago.

Police there have searched for Caley Manning of Mount Washington, but have been unable to find her.

“You want that person coming right through the door, smiling and saying, ‘Hey, I’m back,’ but I know for a fact, she’s not coming back,” said Patrick Smith, Manning’s boyfriend of two years.

Manning went on vacation with some girlfriends, staying at a resort on an island near Cancun.

One night she stayed out to explore the town on her own, according to Smith.

“The next morning her roommate contacted me and asked if I had talked to her, and I said no,” said Smith.

Even before Manning was reported missing, he says witnesses reported seeing a woman go into the ocean by a sea wall.

“It’s not very good water to swim in. It’s all craggy. It’s all rocky,” said Smith. “My girlfriend, Caley, is from Florida, big swimmer, loves the water.”

Manning grew up in Florida, but is a vet tech in Pittsburgh and lives with Smith. He got an emergency passport and flew to Mexico to try to get answers.

Smith says he talked to a musician at a bar that remembers seeing Manning.

There was an intense search of the water.

“I don’t think there was any kind of foul play. I think it was a tragic situation, a tragic accident,” he said.

And while he doesn’t want to give up hope, at this point, he’s afraid he won’t see her again.

“My girlfriend Caley was a very headstrong woman. Very independent and a very beautiful woman,” said Smith. “She would light up the room when she came in and everybody loved her.”

He’s asking anyone who may know something to please come forward.