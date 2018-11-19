Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Two days after a local teenager was murdered, her family is asking for help.

They do not need help finding the person responsible. According to police, her boyfriend already confessed to the crime.

Instead, they are struggling to pay for her funeral.

“We just need some help,” said Susan Walters, weeping over the loss of her adopted daughter.

Walters is hoping people in the community will answer her call for help to give Miranda Grimm-Gilarski a proper service and burial.

“She didn’t deserve to die. She didn’t deserve to die at all. She was such a good girl,” said Walters.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, Miranda was shot to death inside her father’s home on Louise Street in Munhall. Police said her boyfriend, 20-year-old Darion Abel turned himself in and admitted to shooting Miranda 17 times.

“The neighbor heard shots, and I guess ran over,” said Danielle Gilarski, Miranda’s half-sister.

For her, it still feels surreal.

“I don’t know. It’s not real to me. She’s still here,” said Gilarski.

She set up a GoFundMe account and word is spreading.

“Through Facebook, I reached out and was able to speak with Sue and offered whatever services that we as a ministry could offer her,” said Pastor Keith Kaufold, of Eight Avenue Place in Homestead.

Even though he never knew Miranda, Pastor Kaufold will lead her funeral service.

“She was a loving, caring, sharing, beautiful, just a heart of… she had the biggest heart,” said Walters.

The 19-year-old was on the way to finishing her GED.

“She worked hard in school. She was good in school. She had good grades,” said Walters.

The family never thought they would be paying for her funeral.

“I have a good friend in Scott Green, who is involved with Green Funeral Home in Munhall. Also, the Center for Victims of Violence and Crime do fantastic work in very tough situations, so we’re hoping to coordinate efforts so that we can get a minimal cost for the family,” said Pastor Kaufold.

Police also said Abel broke into the home by kicking in the door. According to officers, he said his relationship with Miranda was abusive.

“There were no signs of abuse when they were together at my home. None,” said Walters.

“I just want to know what happened,” said Gilarski.