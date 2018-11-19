PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to uncover all that Highland Park has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe that serves local and sustainable food to a burger and sandwich spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highland Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tazza D’oro

Topping the list is cafe Tazza D’oro, which offers coffee, tea, pastries and panini. Located at 1125 N. Highland Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp. With a name that means “cup of gold,” the cafe features seasonal coffees and a sustainable menu with food from local farmers and partners.

2. Smiling Banana Leaf

Next up is Thai spot Smiling Banana Leaf, situated at 5901 Bryant St. With four stars out of 444 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. The menu features classic Thai dishes like green curry noodles, pad thai and pineapple fried rice as well as specials like fried tilapia with mango.

3. Joseph Tambellini Restaurant

Italian spot Joseph Tambellini Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5701 Bryant St., 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews. The restaurant has been around for over 10 years. Try the Tambellini’s fried zucchini or the seafood Melissa, which features the chef’s fish selection, sea scallops, crabmeat-stuffed shrimp, lemon, garlic and butter.

4. Park Bruges

Belgian eatery Park Bruges is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 278 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5801 Bryant St. to see for yourself. Open since 2011, it’s part of the restaurant group behind Point Brugge and Brugge on North. Order the mussels and signature Bruge fries.

5. Applewood Smoke Burger

Then there’s Applewood Smoke Burger, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and sandwiches at 5721 Bryant St. Get the Bayou burger cooked to your preference or order the Cajun chicken sandwich.