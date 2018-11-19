Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar face is rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins have hired Hall-of-Famer and former general manager Craig Patrick as a pro scout.

The Penguins have hired Hockey Hall-of-Famer Craig Patrick as a pro scout. Patrick, 72, is beginning his second stint with the Penguins organization, having served as GM for 17 seasons from 1989-2006. Details: https://t.co/tNKsn5vLow pic.twitter.com/XtI50rgycW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 19, 2018

Patrick was the Penguins’ general manager from 1989-2006. During that time, the team won their first two Stanley Cup championships, back-to-back, in 1991 and 1992.

He also drafted Evgeni Malkin in 2004, and Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in 2005.

In a press release, current Penguins’ GM Jim Rutherford said: “I have tremendous respect for Craig for everything he’s accomplished in his Hall of Fame hockey career. He always has been a great evaluator of talent and he brings a unique level of expertise to our scouting staff. It’s also great to have Craig back here with the Penguins, where he built such a legacy of success. We’re excited to add him to our staff.”

Patrick, 72, is also known for being the assistant coach of the gold medal-winning 1980 United States “Miracle on Ice” team at the Olympic games in Lake Placid.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.