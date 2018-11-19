  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Oakland, Pothole, Ralph Iannotti, South Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a dozen drivers were left stranded with at least one flat tire when they hit the same massive pothole at the peak of Monday evening’s rush hour.

The pothole is located in the outbound lane of Second Avenue, not far from the Birmingham Bridge.

Dan Luttner, of Ross Township, was pulled off to the side of the road, after his car got two flat tires.

“I was just turning down Second Avenue and the monstrous pothole showed up,” Luttner told KDKA-TV News. “I got an immediate flat tire, then a second one, and now, here I am.”

second avenue pot hole 18 Vehicles Damaged By Massive, Nightmare Pothole

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Many of the disabled cars were parked on Technology Drive, just up the road a few hundred feet from the pothole.

A barricade was put up around the pothole to make sure additional drivers didn’t suffer the same fate.

second avenue pothole 18 Vehicles Damaged By Massive, Nightmare Pothole

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But, by that time, the damage was done, and drivers’ frustrations were growing.

This wasn’t the first time drivers using Second Avenue had encountered problems involving the pothole that doesn’t seem to want to go away.

“Last week, we had 12 cars get flat tires, today it was 18,” Joe Balin of J&A Towing said. “Same pothole, same spot, they patched it, but I guess the patch came out because of the weather.”

Bob Ressler, of Baldwin Borough, said, “Last week, that pothole was there and it flared up. Today, I couldn’t miss the hole [because there was a car to my left.]”

pot hole second avenue 18 Vehicles Damaged By Massive, Nightmare Pothole

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Hanna Asbury, of West Mifflin, was driving home when she hit the pothole.

“My car started shaking, the wheels started shaking, I knew right away,” she said. “I called AAA, and I’ve been waiting ever since.”

