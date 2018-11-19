Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — If Black Friday isn’t your thing, maybe you’d rather hit the slopes instead.

Seven Springs announced Monday that they will open on Friday and stay open through the weekend.

The slopes will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tubing hours will be between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. those three days.

Opening day dates for Hidden Valley Resort have not yet been announced.

Both Seven Springs and Hidden Valley began making snow last weekend, and Mother Nature helped out with a few inches of real snow.

For more information, visit 7springs.com.