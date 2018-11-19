Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Americans don’t like to shop on Thanksgiving Day, and more retailers than ever refuse to open their doors on that day.

“Only 24.67 percent of Americans are actually in favor of Thanksgiving openings,” Phil Dengler of BestBlackFriday.com told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Social media protests have popped up to oppose those open, says Dengler.

“There’s Facebook groups out there. some people actually boycott stores that open on Thanksgiving, and not just on Thanksgiving,” he said. “They boycott them the entire year because they feel like that is just greedy and that stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.”

Dengler says more stores are closed this year than last year.

Among the stores closed all day:

Barnes & Noble

Burlington

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dressbarn

H&M

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Dengler says the closed stores all say the same thing.

“So our associates and our customers can enjoy family time and not have to worry about shopping. That’s always the reason [for being closed],” Dengler said.

But other stores are open all day like Cabela’s, CVS, Dollar General, Kmart, Walgreens and Walmart.

Ana Sifkin Smith from the National Retail Federation says most employers offer employees extra to work Thanksgiving.

“Retailers are offering a variety of incentives,” Smith said. “whether it’s extra pay, time off or extra time and a half or something like that.”

And this year, some stores will wait until later, usually 5 p.m., to open on Thanksgiving.

Stores opening later include:

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Gamestop

JC Penney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Michaels

Old Navy

Sears

Target

“They are modifying their store hours this year to make sure it’s catering to those consumers more in the evening hours after they’ve already enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal,” Smith said.

Of course, closed or not, all stores give you the option of buying online from your home.