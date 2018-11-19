Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington Boulevard floodgates will be temporarily inoperable after an SUV crash caused damage to its operations system.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Washington and Allegheny River boulevards.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says an SUV struck a pole that housed the floodgates’ master operations system and caused significant damage.

The driver was temporarily trapped inside her SUV after the crash. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The system will be down until replacement parts can be ordered. There is no timeline for repairs.

The Public Safety Department says Zone 5 Police officers will manually set up barriers to prevent vehicles from entering the area when there is heavy rain until the floodgates are operational.