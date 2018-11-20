Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Beaver County, Beaver County Humane Society, Local TV, Monaca Heights, Ralph Iannotti

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Beaver County Humane Society is asking the public for help finding whoever dumped two neglected senior dogs in Monaca Heights.

Officials say the two Chihuahuas were found tossed away in a cardboard box. They were brought to the shelter Tuesday morning for care and medical treatment.

According to the shelter’s Executive Director Susan Salyards, both dogs are infested with fleas. One of the cases is so bad, the dog is missing fur on his back and tail.

She says the dogs also have dental issues.

One appears to be about 8-years-old, and the other is approximately 10.

Officials say the younger one cannot put weight on his right hind leg, and will need x-rays. The older dog appears to have a tumor and ulcer on his right eye.

Both will require extensive medical care.

In a press release, Salyards says: “There is no reason whatsoever to dump puppies, kittens or any other animals where they are certain to die in this cold weather. Anyone can surrender unwanted animals at the BCHS where they’ll have an opportunity to find a good, loving home.”

The Beaver County Humane Society’s humane officer is investigating the case. A suspect convicted of animal cruelty or abuse could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

Anyone with information on where the dogs came from or who might have dumped them, is asked to call 724-775-5801 x110.

