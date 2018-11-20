Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local) — Quaker Oats is voluntarily recalling some boxes of Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter Crunch cereal because of potential salmonella contamination.

The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the cereal could contain bacteria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses related to the products have been reported, according to the FDA.

Although the affected product only reached five specific Target stores and is limited to 21 boxes of one variety with two Best Before Dates, the report says Quaker initiated the voluntary recall to protect public health.

The 17.1-ounce boxes have the UPC code 0 30000 6211 1 and Best Before Dates of JUL 30 19 or JUL 31 19.

“Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections.