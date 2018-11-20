  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teacher in the North Hills School District is facing charges for alleged inappropriate behavior during class.

According to the district, a student at Highcliff Elementary School accused Nathan Buttenfield of inappropriate behavior during gym class.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Jail)

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Jail)

Ross Township Police and the district attorney investigated. The district has now announced that criminal charges have been filed against Buttenfield.

Those charges include, indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

The district also says Buttenfield has been placed on leave and is not permitted on school grounds.

