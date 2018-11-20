Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA (KDKA) – Nurses at a hospital in Indiana County have been asked to cancel their plans to strike.

Last week, Indiana Registered Nurses Association announced it would hold a one-day strike on Monday, Nov. 26.

The union says the strike notice comes after more than a dozen negotiation sessions with the Indiana Regional Medical Center since August.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the union has now been asked to cancel the strike by noon on Wednesday.

The union and hospital officials met for a bargaining session Monday night. The union was offered a 6 percent wage increase over three years. Under the proposal, the hourly wage for a nurse would increase from $32.10 to $34.06.

The union reportedly left the bargaining session without making a counter-offer.

According to the IRNA, the union and the medical center have not been able to agree on employee contributions to healthcare plans, wages, pension benefits and paid leave.

