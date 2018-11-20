Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh bank employee who said on social media that a man who drove through a crowd of protesters should have used a bus instead of a car is claiming in a lawsuit that she was fired because she’s white.

The Tribune-Review reports that Lisa Ellis of Mt. Lebanon made the comment June 30, three days after a Pittsburgh police officer was charged in the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. The shooting fueled daily protests around Pittsburgh, and a man was charged with driving his car through a crowd of activists, injuring three.

Ellis wrote on Facebook, “Total BS. Too bad he didn’t have a bus to plow through.”

BNY Mellon fired Ellis, who filed a wrongful termination suit Friday.

The bank says employees are expected to adhere to its code of conduct.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)