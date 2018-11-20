Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash., (KDKA) — Police say a Washington State man was taken to the hospital after cutting off his own testicles with a pocket knife.

The Kennewick Police Department tells CBS affiliate KEPR that officers were called out to reports of a man cutting up an animal with a knife last Friday.

When they arrived, they found the man covered in blood on his hands and pants.

Officers tell KEPR that the man was detoxing from alcohol and was confused about what he was doing. He reportedly cut off his testicles, wrapped them in a newspaper, and left them in a front yard.

The man was taken to the hospital and mental health professionals were notified.

The man’s genitals were recovered and given to medics.